Trump reportedly plans to unleash around 100 executive orders after taking office

President-elect Donald Trump indicated that he plans to push 100 — or around 100 — executive orders after assuming office, senators and reports have indicated, with the number varying slightly.

Trump, who will take office later this month on Jan. 20, met with Senate Republicans on Wednesday.

During a Thursday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends” Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said that Trump indicated that there are almost 100 executive orders to address issues like border security and U.S. energy.

“He threw that out — 100 — there could be like 100 EOs, yeah. I believe him.” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., noted to The Hill.

TRUMP PLANS TO ‘IMMEDIATELY’ REVERSE BIDEN’S ‘RIDICULOUS’ BAN ON NEW OIL AND GAS DRILLING ALONG US COAST

Senators were provided previews regarding some of what they were informed would be 100 executive orders, two sources noted to Axios.Stephen Miller, who Trump has tapped to serve in his new administration, discussed plans for using executive authority to tackle border and immigration beginning day one, the outlet reported.

The Associated Press claimed that Trump is readying more than 100 executive orders beginning day one, and had informed GOP senators during the meeting. “There will be a substantial number,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., noted according to the outlet.

Fox News Digital emailed a Trump spokesperson with a request for comment on Saturday, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

TRUMP PRESSES GOP TO SWIFTLY SEND ‘ONE POWERFUL BILL’ FOR HIS SIGNATURE ASAP

Signing scads of executive orders would enable Trump to unilaterally push his agenda after returning to the Oval Office, but GOP lawmakers also plan to work with him to enact his legislative priorities as well.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., have both declared their intent to push the president-elect’s agenda.

TRUMP CAN DO A LOT THROUGH EXECUTIVE ORDERS, SAYS GOP REP

“Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes. Fear not, these “Orders” will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!” Trump declared in a post on Truth Social earlier this week.