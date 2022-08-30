Trump reiterates call for new election over FBI’s handling of Hunter Biden laptop story

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump reiterated calls for a new election in a post to Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

“The Presidential Election was BADLY & IRREPARABLY TAINTED by the FBI’s FAKE description of the ‘Laptop from Hell’ to Facebook & the LameStream Media – & for MANY other reasons as well,” Trump wrote early Tuesday. “Declare the rightful winner, or hold a new Election, NOW! Our Country, which is failing badly, knows the ‘score,’ and will never accept Criminal Election Interference.”

“The FBI just fired its Special Agent In Charge of this outrageous & very illegal assault on the Constitution of the United States of America!” he added.

On Monday, the former commander-in-chief had written: “So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.'”

GRASSLEY, JOHNSON CALL FOR FACEBOOK TO TURN OVER COMMUNICATIONS WITH FBI OVER HUNTER BIDEN STORY

“This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country,” Trump wrote. “REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

Fox News reported Monday that FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault is no longer with the bureau. A source familiar with the matter said that he retired over the weekend and was walked out of the building on Friday, which is standard procedure.

Thibault’s name has been in the news for his alleged bias and allegations that he tried to run interference in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., are calling on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to turn over communications between government agencies and Facebook employees regarding Hunter Biden after Zuckerberg admitted that his company censored news articles about the president’s son after the FBI reached out.

In a letter to Zuckerberg sent Monday, the senators said the CEO’s recent revelation that the FBI told Facebook employees to be on “high alert” for Russian propaganda before the 2020 election raised new questions after a whistleblower previously alleged that the FBI worked to downplay stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Thibault was also named by Grassley, a Senate Judiciary ranking member, in a July 18 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Grassley cited whistleblowers who alleged a pattern of political bias from high-ranking officials, including Thibault.

According to Grassley, the whistleblowers said that DOJ and FBI employees must follow strict substantial factual predication guidelines to open an investigation and that Thibault did not follow these guidelines.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray called the whistleblowers’ allegations “deeply troubling.” He promised that the whistleblowers would be protected and removed Thibault from his supervisory role.

Thibault was one of 13 assistant special agents in charge at the Washington field office. He was not involved in the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month at any level.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer, Bradford Betz and David Spunt contributed to this report.