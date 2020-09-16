Trump refutes CDC's Redfield vaccine timeline: 'I believe he was confused'

President Trump announced a vaccine distribution plan Wednesday and predicted availability as early as October, directly contradicting a much longer timeline offered earlier in the day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director.

Dr. Robert Redfield told a panel of Senate lawmakers not to expect a coronavirus vaccine to become widely available to most of the U.S. population until the summer of 2021 — publicly rebuffing Trump’s repeated assertion that a vaccine might be available before the November election.

“I think he made a mistake when he said that. It’s just incorrect information,” Trump said Wednesday in response to a question from Fox News’ John Roberts. “I believe he was confused.”

CDC’S REDFIELD CONTRADICTS TRUMP ADMIN ON COVID VACCINE TIMING, SAYS SOMETIME IN 2021

Speaking before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Redfield said any version of the vaccine available this year would be in “very limited supply.” He estimated that the shot wouldn’t be broadly available to most of the U.S. population until the summer of 2021.

“There will be a vaccine that will initially be available sometime between November and December, but very limited supply and will have to be prioritized,” Redfield said. “If you’re asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we’re probably looking at late second quarter, third quarter 2021.”

MODERATE DEMOCRATS PRESSURE PELOSI, HOUSE LEADERSHIP TO MOVE NEW CORONAVIRUS BILL: ‘STOP THE STUPIDITY’

The comments came just a day after Trump, in an interview on “Fox & Friends,” claimed a coronavirus vaccine could be approved “in a matter of weeks.”

Trump reiterated a rapid timeline again at the White House news conference Wednesday, saying it could be ready as soon as October and “we’re ready to distribute immediately.”

TRUMP CAMPAIGN ASKS TWITTER TO MARK BIDEN CORONAVIRUS AD AS MANIPULATED MEDIA, BUT COMPANY REFUSES

The Trump Administration released a coronavirus distribution strategy Wednesday to work with state and localities to ensure Americans have access to the shots in rapid time.

Dr. Scott Atlas, a White House coronavirus adviser, said he expected the high priority population will be vaccinated “no later than January” and then 700 million of the doses of the vaccine will be available at the end of the first quarter of 2021 for broader distribution.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised an effective distribution plan for the vaccine should he win the White House and cast doubt on whether Trump was playing politics with his vaccine rhetoric.

“I trust vaccines. I trust scientists. But I don’t trust Donald Trump,” Biden said. “And at this moment, the American people can’t, either.”

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP