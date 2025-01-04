Trump reclaims influence of GOP as Republicans fall in line behind Johnson

President-elect Trump successfully rallied House Republicans on Friday to re-elect House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. — overcoming deep intraparty divisions and quieting concerns over Trump’s ability to unify the party following the spectacular collapse of a government spending bill late last month.

That bill, which saw 38 Republican defectors and threatened a partial government shutdown, touched off fears that Trump’s once-ironclad grip on the Republican Party could be waning — concerns that were quickly put to rest Friday evening after Trump managed to secure the majority votes for a House speaker whose party holds just a razor-thin majority in the chamber and who faced vehement opposition from House Freedom Caucus members.

Three Republicans originally voted against Johnson and seven other members remained silent. Republicans’ razor-thin majority allowed Johnson just one GOP defector, and after the first round of voting, it was unclear if, or how, the party could overcome the odds.

In the end, all but one holdout changed their vote, with many crediting Trump directly as a sign of his continued influence in the party.

At least two of the Republican holdouts who reversed course to back Johnson as speaker said they did so after multiple conversations with Trump.

Trump spoke by phone with both Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Keith Self, R-Texas, after they had initially voted for people other than Johnson for speaker.

Self, one of the two holdouts who changed his “no” vote on Johnson to a “yes” vote, told reporters on Friday that he came to the decision after multiple phone conversations with the president-elect.

“This was all about how we make the Trump agenda successful,” Self told reporters of his decision to back Johnson. “We have to be strong as a Republican conference in order to make the Trump agenda as successful as possible. That’s what this was all about.”

Norman also later confirmed to reporters that he spoke with Trump. “He just made his point about how Mike is the only one who could get elected,” Norman said. He added that Trump did not change his vote but rather a “commitment that things are going to change” from Johnson.

Sources told Fox News on Friday that the president-elect was in “constant communication” with House Republicans throughout the process.

The eleven Republican members of the House Freedom Caucus, who had sparred with Johnson over various provisions in the government spending bill late last month, did not mince words. In a letter Friday night, members said their decision to back Johnson was solely due to their support for the president-elect.

The letter, authored by Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said they supported Johnson “because of our steadfast support of President Trump, and to ensure the timely certification of his electors.”

“We did this despite our sincere reservations regarding the Speaker’s track record over the past 15 months,” the letter said. “Now, Speaker Johnson must prove he will not fail to enact President Trump’s bold agenda.”

Johnson, for his part, thanked Trump directly in a post on X.

“Thank you, President Trump! Today is a new day in America. Congressional Republicans must stay united to quickly deliver President Trump’s America First agenda,” he said. “Let’s get it done.”