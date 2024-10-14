Trump receives unanimous endorsement from Border Patrol Union

The official union of the U.S. border patrol announced its full support of former President Trump during a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Sunday.

During the rally, Trump told the crowd that he was “honored to receive… the endorsement” of the union of the entire union of the border patrol agents, the National Border Patrol Council.

“It’s a great honor,” Trump said. “They said it was unanimous. Thousands of people.”

He then invited Paul Perez, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, onto the stage.

Perez said he had a message for everyone in the crowd.

“If we allow border czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great country is going to go to hell,” Perez said. “The untold millions of people unvetted, who she has allowed into this country that are committing murders, rapes, robberies, burglaries and every other crime will continue to put our country in peril.

“Only one man can fix that. That is Donald J. Trump,” he continued. “He has always stood with the men and women who protect this border, who put their lives on the line for the country.”

The union president told the crowd they have a choice to make this November.

He said the chaos can continue, and criminal cartels can continue to be allowed to control the border which will allow for drugs and fentanyl to filter into the U.S., or voters can put an end to the chaos.

“On behalf of the 16,000 men and women represented by the National Border Patrol Council, we strongly support and endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States,” Perez said.

Trump appeared pleased with the endorsement from what he called an “incredible group of people” he will always stand with.

After announcing the endorsement, Trump continued to rally for votes from the people of Arizona, a key swing state on the border.

He made numerous digs toward his opponent, Vice President Harris, and vowed to never allow the U.S. military to become woke.

Trump then told those in attendance to watch a video on a screen behind him.

The feed featured clips from Stanley Kubrick’s movie, “Full Metal Jacket,” which features a brash drill sergeant played by the late actor, R. Lee Ermey.

Ermey’s character was featured shouting at his new soldiers, telling them they will not laugh or cry, before the video took a turn.

“Happy pride. Happy pride month, and actually, let’s declare it a sunny day,” the video showed.

Trump also addressed the changing of the names of bases before later telling the crowd his administration will crush violent crime and support police.

Trump will continue to campaign up to election day on Nov. 5.

According to a Wall Street Journal poll released last week, there was little separation between Trump and Harris in seven battleground states, which prompted a Democratic pollster to say that the 2024 election “really could not be closer.”

The survey of 600 registered voters in each of the states, which was conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 8 with a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points, found that in a head-to-head contest, Trump and Harris are tied in North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Harris leads Trump 48%-46% in Arizona and Georgia, and 49%-47% in Michigan, according to the poll. In Nevada, Trump has his biggest swing state lead of 49%-43%, while he leads Harris in Pennsylvania 47%-46%, the poll also found.

On the issues, voters say they trusted Trump more to handle the economy, inflation and immigration and border security.

They preferred Harris when it comes to housing affordability, abortion, health care and having someone in the Oval Office who cares about you.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.