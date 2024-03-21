Trump rakes in more than $20 million in February, eclipses January haul

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump raised more than $20 million in February — an increase from December and January — bringing his cash-on-hand to nearly $42 million at the end of last month, Fox News Digital has learned.

The presumptive GOP nominee’s campaign and his Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee brought in $20.33 million last month.

The fundraising haul represents a massive increase from prior months. In January, Trump brought in $13.875 million. In December, Trump raked in nearly $10.5 million.

At the end of February, Trump had a combined $41.9 million cash-on-hand.

“Americans know that they were better off with President Trump four years ago than with Crooked Joe Biden and his disastrous policies,” Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital. “We need a return to America First policies that successfully kept our country safe and supercharged the economy for all Americans.”

Trump officially became the presumptive Republican presidential nominee earlier this month after victories in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state primaries.

President Biden also clinched his party’s nomination earlier this month.

The November contest between Biden and Trump is the first rematch in a White House race since 1956, when Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower defeated former Democratic Gov. Adlai Stevenson of Illinois when they faced off a second time.

The latest Fox News Poll from earlier this month gave Trump a lead over Biden in a head-to-head match up.

Meanwhile, a separate new ABC/Ipsos poll found that more respondents trust Trump, 36%, over Biden, who received 33%. About 30% of respondents said they would trust neither candidate.