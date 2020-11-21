Trump questions why Biden forming cabinet as his legal team continues voter-fraud fight

President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday night to voice frustrations about Joe Biden making Cabinet choices, as Trump’s legal team continued to push allegations of election and voter fraud.

“Why is Joe Biden so quickly forming a Cabinet when my investigators have found hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes, enough to ‘flip’ at least four States, which in turn is more than enough to win the Election?” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s comments came as Wisconsin continued with its recount, and hours after a Pennsylvania federal judge threw out another Trump lawsuit aimed at preventing the certification of that state’s election results.

The decision by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann on Saturday was just the latest disappointment for the Trump 2020 Campaign, which was struggling to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

“Hopefully the Courts and/or Legislatures will have the COURAGE to do what has to be done to maintain the integrity of our Elections, and the United States of America itself,” Trump added.

But Trump’s legal team has so far been unsuccessful in overturning any state vote counts because it has not proved its claims of “hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes,” despite repeated accusations from Trump and his personal attorney, Rudy Guiliani.

Trump takes on Cheney

Some GOP lawmakers have also been pushing back against the president as well.

“The President and his lawyers have made claims of criminality and widespread fraud, which they allege could impact election results,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement Friday. “If they have genuine evidence of this, they are obligated to present it immediately in court and to the American people.”

“If the President cannot prove these claims or demonstrate that they would change the election result, he should fulfill his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by respecting the sanctity of our electoral process,” she added.

But in a furious tirade of tweets Saturday night, Trump went after Cheney.

“Sorry Liz, can’t accept the results of an election with hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes cast, enough to easily flip the Election,” he said. “You’re just unhappy that I’m bringing the troops back home where they belong!”

Rep. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, also have voiced their disapproval of Trump’s repeated attempts to overturn the presidential election results through the courts.

“There is a right way and a wrong way to compile the evidence and mount legal challenges in our courts. The wrong way is to attempt to pressure state election officials,” Collins told Politico this week as Trump planned to meet with Michigan legistlators.

“That undermines the public’s faith in our election results without evidence and court rulings to support the allegations.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., threw his support behind Judge Brann’s decision Saturday, and congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their victory.

Toomey said he knew Brann, a “longtime conservative Republican … to be a fair and unbiased jurist” and therefore he believed Trump “has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania.”

‘Obama-appointed judge’

But Trump’s legal team and senior advisers suggested they thought Brann’s ruling came from bias, noting Brann was an “Obama-appointed judge.” They claimed it actually advanced their strategy to take the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Today’s decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump’s team said in a statement. “Although we fully disagree with this opinion, we’re thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly, rather than simply trying to run out the clock.”

Pennsylvania, along with Michigan, plans to certify election results Monday, with Biden holding strong popular-vote leads in both states.

On Saturday, however, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel requested a 14-day delay in Michigan so an audit could be conducted to address “anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities” in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia certified its votes Friday, in a blow to the Trump campaign, which initially relied on the traditionally red state’s 16 Electoral College votes. It demanded a recount by hand after a tight race.

Biden was expected to win 306 Electoral College votes with Trump receiving 232, the same margin that Trump won by against Hillary Clinton in 2016.