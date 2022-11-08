Trump provokes Dem push for tougher presidential recordkeeping rules: $50K fine for violations

The FBI’s seizure of classified documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida has prompted a leading House Democrat to suggest a $50,000 fine against presidents and vice presidents who do not adhere to White House recordkeeping rules.

New legislation from House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., would allow civil fines up to that amount for “willful violations” of the requirement to maintain all records created as America’s top elected officials carry out their duties.

Her bill is a direct response to the raid on Trump’s home in August, when the FBI seized thousands of documents, some of which had classified markings and are currently being reviewed by the Department of Justice.

“Former President Trump threatened our national security through his flagrant violations of the Presidential Records Act,” Maloney said.

“Even as we continue to investigate the full extent of this troubling conduct and the damage it has caused, it is clear that our law needs reform to prevent future abuses.”

Maloney added that presidential records “belong to the people” — and that the Presidential Records Act needs to be reformed to ensure that high-ranking officials “preserve, and not conceal, the record of our shared history.”

Rep. Maloney has just mere weeks left in office. New YorkDemocratic Rep. Jerry Nadler defeated her in the primary race in August 2022 to represent New York’s newly drawn 12th Congressional District.

Under the Democrat’s legislation, the president and vice president would have to certify each year that they are in compliance with the Presidential Records Act.

The act holds that all records created in the performance of the president’s and vice president’s official duties are being maintained and ultimately managed by the National Archives and Records Administration.

Failing to file this certification or filing a false report would allow the U.S. attorney general to bring a civil action in U.S. District Court against the offender.

“The court in which such action is brought may assess against such individual a civil penalty in any amount, not to exceed $50,000,” the bill states.

These new rules would be in place for the president and vice president until they leave office.

Democrats have continued to target Trump in the nearly two years since he left the White House.

House Democrats launched a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, which they say it was inspired by Trump — and in late October, that committee subpoenaed him for his testimony.

In the weeks and months leading up to Election Day, President Biden has warned repeatedly about supporting “mega MAGA Republicans” in the midterm elections.

That is a reference to Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Late Monday night, Trump hinted at a possible White House run in 2024. He said at a campaign rally in Ohio that he would be making a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago.