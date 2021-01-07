Trump promises 'orderly transition' on Jan. 20 after Electoral College results certified

President Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20 after Congress early Thursday certified the Electoral College vote that gave Democrat Joe Biden his presidential victory.

The certification came after a day in Washington, D.C., that was marred by pro-Trump protesters storming the U.S. Capitol.

Dan Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff, posted a statement from Trump on Twitter that called for calm in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” the statement read. “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Trump had encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol to protest lawmakers’ actions, and later appeared to excuse the violent occupation by the mob, which forced its way inside and clashed with police.

Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional tally halted for more than six hours.

Authorities said four people died during the violence, including one woman who was shot by an officer outside the House chamber.

Detractors of the president criticized him for stoking anger among his supporters and said a violent incident was inevitable. They said the president has been pushing the false narrative about election interference for the past month and his presidency was bound to end in chaos.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram temporarily suspended the president from posting on their platforms.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Edmund DeMarche and the Associated Press contributed to this report.