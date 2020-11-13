Trump projected to win North Carolina

President Trump is projected to win North Carolina, one of two final states that had not been called as the prolonged vote count in the race for the White House continued.

The Associated Press made the projection Friday afternoon. Trump adds 15 electoral votes from North Carolina. This projection brings the tally up to 290 for Biden and 232 for Trump.

On Thursday, President Trump slammed North Carolina for its delayed vote count.

“What is taking North Carolina so long? Are they looking for more ballots to fix that one also?” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Georgia is still recounting votes.

On Friday, the Peach State began a hand recount of the vote tally after Biden led by a margin of just over 14,000. The count couldn’t have changed the election outcome, but Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensberger said it would ensure faith in the state’s election results.

The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Biden on Saturday, after results in Pennsylvania and Nevada put him above the 270 electoral vote threshold necessary to win the White House.

The president is continuing to dispute the results, however, waiting on lawsuits to play out in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. The Trump team has alleged mass voter fraud — without providing evidence — and that Republicans were blocked from watching vote counts. Trump on Thursday peddled an unfounded claim that Dominion Voting Services “deleted” 2.7 million votes for him nationwide.

The General Services Administration (GSA) yet to ascertain Biden’s win, holding up millions in transitional funds barring Biden staffers from beginning to assess federal agency operations. Biden’s role in classified intelligence briefings will also be blocked until the GSA steps in.