Trump, Prince William sit down for meeting in Paris after Notre Dame ceremony

President-elect Trump and Prince William shook hands at the re-opening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday, and afterward held a sit-down meeting at the British Embassy ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

Trump and William also separately met with world leaders at Notre Dame, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

William was seen shaking hands and speaking with first lady Jill Biden, who represented the United States at the ceremony in place of President Biden.

Prince William was asked to represent Britain at the event and after the ceremony, he and Trump reconvened at the British Embassy in Paris to discuss the “special relationship” between the U.K. and the U.S.

The meeting was the pair’s first since Trump won the election. They last met during his first term in 2019 when Trump made a state visit to the U.K.

William also met with President Biden in 2022, while he was there for his Earthshot Prize.

Trump also met with then-Prince Charles in 2019 and Clarence House said at the time that the two have a “good working relationship.”

Trump told ITV in 2019 that he was supposed to meet with Charles for 15 minutes during his state visit, but they ended up talking for over an hour about the environment.

“He is really into climate change, and I think that’s great. I mean, I want that. I like that,” Trump told ITV in 2019. “What he really wants, and what he really feels warmly about, is the future. He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate, as opposed to a disaster. And I agree.”

King Charles also contacted Trump last summer via a letter after his assassination attempt.

The president-elect also met with the late Queen Elizabeth during the 2019 visit.

Notre Dame has been under renovation since a devastating fire damaged the nearly 900-year-old cathedral, probably the most famous in Paris, in 2019.