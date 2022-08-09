Trump posts campaign ad-style video to Truth Social following FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former president Donald Trump posted a campaign ad-style video on his social media platform Truth Social early Tuesday morning – hours after his Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by FBI agents in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 3-minute-50-second-long video was uploaded in the wake of federal agents executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Multiple sources tell Fox News the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago is related to the materials Trump allegedly brought to his private residence after his presidency concluded. That matter was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration, which said it found classified material in 15 boxes at the residence.

The video begins with Trump painting America as “a nation in decline” and discussing a myriad of issues ranging from fallout from the withdrawal of Afghanistan to skyrocketing energy prices. It begins in black and white with the sound of an ominous thunderstorm in the background.

“We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and it will only get worse.,” Trump narrates. “We are a nation that has weaponized its law enforcement against the opposing political party like never before.”

The former president also implicitly criticized President Biden for distancing himself from Trump’s American First foreign policies.

“We are a nation that is allowing Iran to build a massive nuclear weapon and China to use the trillions and trillions of dollars it’s taken from the United States to build a military to rival our own,” Trump laments in the video. “We are a nation that over the past two years is no longer respected or listened to all around the world.”

Trump says that American, in many ways, has become a “joke.” The video takes a more uplifting turn as it goes from black and white to color. Trump says it is “hard-working patriots” who will save America.

“There is no mountain we cannot climb, there is no summit we cannot reach, there is no challenge we cannot meet,” the former president says as swelling orchestral music plays behind him. “We will not bend, we will not break, we will not yield.”

“The tyrants we are fighting do not stand even a little chance because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God and God alone,” Trump urges the viewers. “And it is time to start talking about greatness for our country again.”



The video concluded with a quote reading: “…the best is yet to come.”

The emotion-packed video is just the latest of many presidential run hints that the former president has teased in recent months. President Trump’s son Eric dropped a reference to his father running in 2024 on “Hannity” Monday night.

“I hope – and I’m saying this for the first time – I hope he goes out and beats these guys again,” Eric Trump told Sean Hannity. “Because honestly, this country can’t survive this nonsense. It can’t.”