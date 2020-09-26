Trump plans visit to Minnesota next week — what's at stake

President Trump is planning a visit next week to Minnesota, a state he lost to former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump is expected to hold a rally at Duluth International Airport at 5 p.m., according to local news outlet the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The president has stepped up his campaign efforts in Minnesota, which has voted Democrat for nearly 50 years. He is making his second trip to the state this month with Nov. 3 only six weeks away.

Minnesota’s early voting period began Sept. 18, when 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden visited Duluth and Trump made an appearance at Bemidji Regional Airport.

Trump attempted to appeal to working and middle-class voters in the Midwest with promises of bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., selling more American-made goods and protecting suburban communities.

Biden has made similar appeals to blue-collar voters in Minnesota, touting plans to boost U.S. manufacturing, sell U.S. goods and make sure no American worker making less than $400,000 per year pays “a single penny more in taxes” while giving a speech to union workers during his trip to Duluth.

“Like a lot of you, I spent a lot of my life with guys like Donald Trump looking down on me, looking down on the people who make a living with their hands,” Biden told the crowd on Sept. 18.

The president argued during his Bemidji Airport visit that Biden would “overwhelm” Minnesota’s schools and hospitals by accepting more refugees into the country. Trump added that he would work to make the U.S. the “manufacturing superpower of the world” and end its reliance on China.

He also attacked the former vice president’s stance on crime as Minneapolis sees a spike in homicides amid civil unrest.

Adviser to the president Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited Minneapolis on Wednesday to attend a listening session with a pro-Trump police group and residents who say crime in the city is affecting the president’s reelection campaign.