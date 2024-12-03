Trump picks Warren Stephens to serve as US ambassador to UK

President-elect Trump picked businessman and philanthropist Warren A. Stephens to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Court of St. James, who, in simple terms, is the country’s representative to the U.K.

“Over the last 38 years, while serving as the president, chairman, and CEO of his company, Stephens Inc., Warren has built a wonderful financial services firm, while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full-time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies.”

Trump then congratulated Stephens, his wife Harriet, their three children, Miles, John and Laura, and their six grandchildren.

The announcement comes as Trump continues to fill several positions in his administration.

According to the Stephens Inc. website, Trump’s pick serves as the chairman, president and CEO of the privately owned diversified financial services firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Stephens is a graduate of Washington and Lee University where he received a BA in economics. He later earned an MBA from Wake Forest University.

Under Stephens’ leadership, the company expanded into major U.S. markets and opened offices in London, U.K., and Frankfurt, Germany.

Stephens has also served as chairman of the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) District Conduct Committee, and currently sits on the Board of Directors of Dillard’s Inc.

In terms of civic and community involvement, Stephens has chaired the board for the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts; the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Foundation Board; the Episcopal Collegiate School Foundation Board; and served on the Board of Directors for the Central Arkansas Boys and Girls Club, among other things.

The Senate will have to confirm Stephens’ position.