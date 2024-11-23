Trump picks Scott Turner as secretary for Department of Housing and Urban Development

President-elect Trump nominated former NFL player Scott Turner as the secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Turner, who is chair of the Center for Education Opportunity, previously served as executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council (WHORC).

“Scott is an NFL Veteran, who, during my First Term, served as the First Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council (WHORC), helping to lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country’s most distressed communities,” Trump said in a Friday statement.

“Those efforts, working together with former HUD Secretary, Ben Carson, were maximized by Scott’s guidance in overseeing 16 Federal Agencies which implemented more than 200 policy actions furthering Economic Development,” he added. “Under Scott’s leadership, Opportunity Zones received over $50 Billion Dollars in Private Investment!”

Turner, a graduate of the University of Illinois, played cornerback for the Washington Redskins before winning a state house race in Texas. He served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2013 to 2017.

During Trump’s first term, Turner served as the executive director of the WHORC — aimed at helping the country’s “distressed communities across America,” according to its website.

“Scott is the Founder & CEO of his Family’s Foundation, Community Engagement & Opportunity Council (CEOC), working to revitalize communities across America through Sports, Mentorship, and Economic Opportunity,” he said. “He is also on the Board of the American Cornerstone Institute, and an Associate Pastor at Prestonwood Baptist Church.”

“Scott will work alongside me to Make America Great Again for EVERY American,” Trump said. “Congratulations to Scott, his wonderful wife, Robin, and his son, Solomon!”

On X, Turner thanked Trump, saying he was “humbled” by the nomination, and former HUD chief, Dr. Ben Carson, whom he called a mentor.

“Few people are as compassionate and gracious as he is, and I am aware that I have big shoes to fill,” Turner wrote. “The forgotten men and women of this great country over the past four years will be honored in the Trump administration.”

“We have an important mission ahead,” he added. “To God be the glory. Let’s get to work!”