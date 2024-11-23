Trump picks former Florida Rep. Dr. Dave Weldon as director of CDC

President-elect Trump announced that former Rep. Dr. Dave Weldon, R-Fla., is his pick as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“In addition to being a Medical Doctor for 40 years, and an Army Veteran, Dave has been a respected conservative leader on fiscal and social issues, and served on the Labor/HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, working for Accountability on HHS and CDC Policy and Budgeting,” Trump said in the Friday evening announcement.

“Dave also served in a leading role in Government Oversight and Reform Committee Hearings, addressing issues within HHS and CDC. Dave has successfully worked with the CDC to enact a ban on patents for human embryos,” Trump said.

Weldon, 71, served in the House, where he represented Florida, from 1995-2009. He did not seek reelection in 2008.

The CDC is charged with providing information and scientific expertise in preventing and controlling a range of diseases, as well as managing disease outbreaks. The CDC director reports to the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic and critic of the CDC, for the role of HHS secretary. Trump said that Weldon will play a key part in “Making America Healthy Again,” saying that he will work on correcting “past errors.”

“Americans have lost trust in the CDC and in our Federal Health Authorities, who have engaged in censorship, data manipulation, and misinformation,” he said.

“Given the current Chronic Health Crisis in our Country, the CDC must step up and correct past errors to focus on the Prevention of Disease. The current Health of Americans is critical, and CDC will play a big role in helping to ensure Americans have the tools and resources they need to understand the underlying causes of diseases, and the solutions to cure these diseases,” Trump added.

Trump said that Weldon “understands American Family Values.”

“As a father of two and a husband of 45 years, Dave understands American Family Values, and views Health as one of utmost importance,” he said. “Dave will prioritize Transparency, Competence, and High Standards at CDC. Dave will proudly restore the CDC to its true purpose, and will work to end the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and Make America Healthy Again!”

If confirmed, Weldon would replace Dr. Mandy Cohen, an internal medicine physician and former chief of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.