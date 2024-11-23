Trump picks Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as nation’s next surgeon general

President-elect Trump has nominated Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as surgeon general.

In a statement on Friday evening, Trump said that Dr. Nesheiwat is a “fierce advocate and strong communicator for preventative medicine and public health.”

“I am proud to announce that Dr. Janette Nesheiwat will be the Nation’s Doctor as the United States Surgeon General. Dr. Nesheiwat is a double board-certified Medical Doctor with an unwavering commitment to saving and treating thousands of American lives,” he said.

GET TO KNOW DONALD TRUMP’S CABINET: WHO HAS THE PRESIDENT-ELECT PICKED SO FAR?

Nesheiwat is a former Fox News medical contributor.

“She is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to affordable, quality healthcare, and believes in empowering individuals to take charge of their health to live longer, healthier lives,” he added.

TRUMP PICKS FORMER FLORIDA REP. DR. DAVE WELDON AS DIRECTOR OF THE CDC

Nesheiwat serves as a medical director at CityMD, a network of urgent care centers in New York and New Jersey, and she was previously a physician at Washington Regional Medical Center and at Northwest Medical Hospital.

Trump said that during the pandemic, Nesheiwat “worked on the front lines in New York City treating thousands of Americans and helped patients in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s Historic Operation Warp Speed that saved hundreds of millions of lives.”

He also praised her “expertise and leadership” after Hurricane Katrina and the Joplin tornadoes.

“She is also a member of Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Assistance, Relief Team, and has provided lifesaving care during crises in Morocco, Haiti, and Poland,” he added.

Nesheiwat graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and was inspired by her widowed immigrant mother’s “resilience and compassion” to pursue a “life of service, transforming her deep-seated desire to help others into a distinguished medical career.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, “Dr. Nesheiwat will play a pivotal role in MAKING AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!”