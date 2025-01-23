Trump pardons former DC police officers convicted in death of man during deadly pursuit

Two police officers convicted in the death of a man riding a moped in Washington, D.C., have received pardons from President Donald Trump, the White House announced Wednesday.

Former Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, 56, who was convicted of conspiracy and obstruction of justice, was sentenced in September in the 2020 death of Karon Hylton-Brown. Another former MPD officer, Terence Sutton Jr., 40, was also convicted and sentenced in the case.

In a statement, the White House said Trump granted Zabavsky and Sutton full and unconditional pardons.

On Tuesday, the DC Police Union said it was working with the Trump administration to ensure pardons for Zabavsky and Sutton. That same day, Trump said he approved pardons for both men.

“I just approved it,” Trump said during a press conference. “They arrested the two officers to put them in jail for going after a criminal.”

In a statement Tuesday, the union said both men were wrongly convicted and maliciously prosecuted.

“These officers — men of integrity and dedication — were targeted by corrupt prosecutors who weaponized the legal system against them,” the union said.

Sutton was convicted and sentenced to 66 months in prison for Hylton-Brown’s death, while Zabavsky was sentenced to a 48-month prison term.

Hylton-Brown was riding a moped without a helmet on a sidewalk Oct. 23, 2020, when Sutton tried to pull him over in an unmarked car, authorities said. A chase ensued, reaching speeds of more than double the speed limit on residential streets, the Justice Department said.

Hylton-Brown was eventually struck by a vehicle in an alley during the pursuit. He sustained severe head trauma and died two days later. The pursuit appeared to violate the Metropolitan Police Department’s policy prohibiting chases.

High-speed chases are barred over minor traffic offenses.

Prosecutors alleged both officers conspired to hide the events that led to Hylton’s death, such as failing to tell superior officers about the seriousness of his injuries.

Prosecutors also claimed the officers deactivated their body cameras minutes after the collision and failed to take statements from witnesses.