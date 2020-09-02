Trump out tries new nickname: 'Joe Hiden'

President Trump taunted his Democratic opponent with a new nickname: “Joe Hiden’.”

“Can you believe what’s happening!?” Trump tweeted Wednesday, with a link to a Breitbart article. “They give Joe Hiden’ the questions, and he reads them an answer!”

In the story, the Trump campaign accuses Joe Biden of accidentally reading an instructional note from a teleprompter as he answered questions in an interview.

In an interview set to air Sunday with NBC 6 anchor Jackie Nespral, Biden discussed Latin American diplomacy, bashing Trump’s policy in Venezuela, before reading the “topline message.”

“I understand that Cuba along with Russia and China has contributed to the political impasse in Venezuela as well. What’s the president doing? Look, Venezuela topline message is President Trump’s policy is an abject failure,” Biden said.

Trump has repeatedly knocked Biden for spending a large portion of his campaign at his home in Delaware amidst the pandemic. Trump and his supporters accuse Biden of hiding in his basement while the left-wing of his party calls all the shots.

“Somebody like Biden, he doesn’t know what to do,” Trump said. “He doesn’t come out because he can’t. He doesn’t take any questions from reporters. … This guy doesn’t come out of his basement, and he hasn’t taken one question.”

Biden made a campaign stop in Pittsburgh last weekend after previously saying he would likely not hit the campaign trail again until after Labor Day.

“Joe Biden is coming out of the basement earlier than his hoped for ten days because his people told him he has no choice, his poll numbers are PLUNGING!” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Going to Pittsburgh, where I have helped industry to a record last year, & then back to his basement for an extended period…”