Trump Organization, CFO Weisselberg plead not guilty to tax charges

The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court after being charged with fraud and tax crimes Thursday.

Weisselberg surrendered with his attorney Mary Mulligan to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office early Thursday.

The district attorney’s office, which has been conducting a lengthy investigation, first announced last week it was considering charges against not only Weisselberg but the Trump Organization.

