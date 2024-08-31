Trump opposes Florida’s Amendment 4, which offers unfettered abortion access: ‘It’s radical’

Former President Trump called Florida’s proposed amendment to allow for unfettered abortion access across all nine months as “radical” in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Friday.

Amendment 4, up for vote in the Sunshine State, would end Florida’s 6-week abortion ban by enshrining abortion in the state’s constitution.

“No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider,” reads the ballot initiative.

“You need more time than six weeks. I’ve disagreed with that right from the early primaries. When I heard about it, I disagreed with it. At the same time, the Democrats are radical because the nine months is just a ridiculous situation,” said Trump.

“That way you can do an abortion in the ninth month. And, you know, some of the states, like Minnesota and other states have it where you can actually execute the baby after birth and all of that stuff is unacceptable. So I’ll be voting no for that reason,” the former president asserted.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law in 2023 the Heartbeat Protection Act, which makes abortion after six weeks illegal in Florida.

“…Doing an abortion in the ninth month is unacceptable to anybody. And I think that, we’re going to have to do something about that. There’s some there’s something in between, but the six is too short. It’s just too short a period. And the nine months is unacceptable,” Trump said today before a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump previously caused confusion over where he stood on the proposed amendment, as his pro-life stance on the campaign trail has not been absolute.

“I will say this: You have to win elections,” Trump shared in a Fox News town hall earlier this year. “Otherwise, you’re going to be back where you were, and you can’t let that ever happen again. You’ve got to win elections.”

The former president also takes credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

“Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court,” said Trump in 2022.

Trump once called himself “the most pro-life president” in American history at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Gala in 2023.

Amendment 4 is sponsored by a group in Florida called “Floridians Protecting Freedom” based in Sarasota. According to the Florida Department of Elections, the amendment has more than the 8% of statewide registered voter-required signatures to make the ballot at 997,035.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.