Trump on trusting Barr: Ask me again 'in a number of weeks'

President Trump on Thursday refused to say whether he has confidence in Attorney General William Barr after the head of the Justice Department said earlier this week he has not found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential elections.

“Ask me that in a number of weeks from now,” Trump said, in response to a question by NBC News’ Kristen Welker. “They should be looking at all of this fraud.”

Since the election was called for President-elect Joe Biden, Trump has lamented for weeks and filed numerous lawsuits in battleground states alleging that ballots were counted after state deadlines and Republican poll watchers were blocked from overseeing voter tallies but has not provided sufficient proof to back up his claims. Although litigation is ongoing, many of those lawsuits have been tossed out by the courts, yet Trump refuses to concede.

On Tuesday, Barr put a pin in Trump’s declaration of widespread voter fraud, telling the Associated Press in an interview that U.S. attorneys and FBI officials have been working to follow up on specific complaints and information they have received, but have not uncovered enough evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told The Associated Press.

The comments drew the ire of the president, who accused the Justice Department of being “missing in action” ” on possible election fraud.

Since then, speculation has flown on whether Trump will fire Barr in the coming weeks.

Even prior to the election, Trump was banking on Barr’s department to deliver the results of an investigation into whether former President Barack Obama conspired with senior FBI and other Justice Department officials to launch the Russia investigation in an attempt to derail Trump’s administration.

U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was at the helm of the probe, has yet to issue a public report of his findings, to the dismay of Trump, who was banking on his allegations of illegalities by Obama to delegitimize Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign for the presidency.