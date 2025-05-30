Trump offers his marital advice after viral video of Macron’s wife shoving his face

President Donald Trump offered his marital advice to French President Emmanuel Macron, after video footage was released of Macron’s wife, Brigitte, pushing the French leader in the face.

“Make sure the door remains closed. That is not good,” Trump told reporters Friday. “No, I spoke to him, and he’s fine, they’re fine. Two really good people I know very well. And, I don’t know what that was all about, but, I know him very well, and they’re fine.”

MACRON DISMISSES VIRAL MOMENT WITH WIFE AS ‘JOKING AROUND’ AFTER DISINFORMATION CLAIMS BACKFIRE

Trump’s comments come after video footage from the Associated Press emerged where Macron and his wife exited a plane upon landing in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday as part of a southeast Asia tour. The video depicts Macron at the door of the plane, and a woman’s hands appearing to shove him in the face.

The couple, who have been married since 2007, were subsequently photographed departing the aircraft together.

Meanwhile, Macron’s office later said the couple was engaging in a playful moment at the time of the incident.

EMMANUEL MACRON’S WIFE SEEN SHOVING HIM IN THE FACE IN VIRAL CLIP AS FRANCE’S FIRST COUPLE ARRIVES IN VIETNAM

“It was a moment where the President and his wife were decompressing one last time before the start of the trip by horsing around. It’s a moment of complicity. It was all that was needed to give ammunition to the conspiracy theorists,” Macron’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The French leader met his now wife, Brigitte, while still a student in high school and she was a married teacher.

Macron visited Trump at the White House in February. He was the first European leader to visit the White House after Trump’s inauguration for his second term.

FRANCE’S MACRON MEETS WITH TRUMP AT THE WHITE HOUSE