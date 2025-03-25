Trump not planning to fire Waltz after national security text chain leak
A senior White House official revealed how a reporter may have been added to the Signal text chain in the national security leak reported by The Atlantic.
The official, who serves on the National Security Council, told Fox News that he has never met and has never spoken to the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg. The official added that Signal is allowed in multiple agencies.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.