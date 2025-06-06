Trump not interested in talking to Musk: ‘Elon’s totally lost it’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Friday that he isn’t interested in talking to SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, adding that “Elon’s totally lost it.”

Trump also said to Fox News’ Bret Baier that he isn’t worried about Musk’s suggestion to form a new political party, citing favorable polls and support from Republicans in Washington, D.C.

