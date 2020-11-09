Trump 'not backing down,' campaign manager says, urging staff to 'have patience' amid legal battles

The Trump campaign on Monday said President Trump is “not backing down,” as his team mounts legal battles in a number of key battleground states where President-elect Joe Biden led by a razor-thin margin.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien held an all-staff meeting at Trump campaign headquarters Monday morning.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN FILES LAWSUIT IN ARIZONA, ALLEGING MARICOPA COUNTY REJECTED BALLOTS BY IN-PERSON VOTERS

“He still is in this fight,” Stepien said, according to multiple people who were in the room. “There is a process.”

Stepien added: “Have patience.”

According to people in the room, Stepien thanked the Trump campaign staff for continuing to do their jobs, and gave them an update on legal challenges and recounts in key states.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in states like Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

TRUMP WOULD CONCEDE, WORK ON PEACEFUL TRANSITION IF LEGAL FIGHT FALLS SHORT, SOURCES SAY, DESPITE TWEETS

The Fox News Decision Desk called the race for Biden on Saturday after results in Pennsylvania and Nevada put him above the 270 electoral vote threshold necessary to clinch victory in the Electoral College.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have attempted to calm the public, insisting that all votes will be counted no matter how long it takes.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal,” Biden said in a statement after his win was declared.

Despite the ongoing legal battles, sources close to Trump told Fox News he plans to graciously concede and commit to a peaceful transfer of power, if the campaign’s legal challenges fail to open up a path for a second term.