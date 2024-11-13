Trump nominates Pete Hegseth to serve as defense secretary

Pete Hegseth has been selected by President-elect Trump to serve as his secretary of defense.

“I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense. Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First,” Trump said in a statement.

Hegseth’s last day at Fox, where he co-hosted Sunday’s “FOX & Friends Weekend,” was Tuesday. Hegseth started with FOX News as a contributor in 2014 and was named the co-host of “FOX & Friends Weekend” in 2017. He began co-hosting the show on a regular basis in late 2016 and was officially named to the role in January 2017.

“Pete Hegseth has been an exceptional host on ‘FOX & Friends’ and FOX Nation and a bestselling author for FOX News Books for nearly a decade,” a spokesperson for FOX News Media said in a statement. “His insights and analysis, especially about the military, resonated deeply with our viewers and made the program the major success that it is today. We are extremely proud of his work at FOX News and wish him the best of luck in Washington.”

Hegseth, an Army National Gaurd veteran who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, has hosted the FOX Nation “Patriot Awards” since 2019, which is the network’s version of a Hollywood awards show honoring heroes like first responders.

The Patriot Awards are scheduled for Dec. 5 in Brookville, New York. Hegseth will not be hosting the show.

Hegseth also hosted the popular FOX Nation specials “Poison Ivy” and “The Miseducation of America.” Most recently, Hegseth wrote the FOX News Books bestseller “War on Warriors,” which has sold nearly 150,000 copies since it debuted in June 2024 and shot to No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list.

He is also the author of the FOX News Books bestseller “Modern Warriors,” which also debuted as a New York Times bestseller in 2020.

Hegseth has repeatedly advocated for military veterans and championed veteran and military causes. While serving in the Army, he was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge, awarded to infantry soldiers who participate in active combat.

“Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down,” Trump said. “Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy.”

Upon hearing the news of Hegseth’s nomination, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said, “Really? I’d have to think about it.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., also weighed in as he was leaving the GOP Senate leader candidate forum.

“I was sitting next to two Marines, so they were thinking it was great,” he said. “And, yeah, we’re looking forward to it. I want to get to know him better in that role.”

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran who was selected to be Trump’s national security adviser, praised the selection.

“The Pentagon is in need of real reform, and they’re getting a leader who has the grit to make it happen,” he wrote on X. “Congratulations to my friend @PeteHegseth – a combat decorated veteran – and let’s re-establish deterrence through America’s strength!”

Speaking to reporters, Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., called Hegseth “an amazing individual.”

Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on the other hand, described Hegseth as unqualified to oversee the nation’s defense agencies.

“A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense,” she wrote on X. “I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers. Donald Trump’s pick will make us less safe and must be rejected.”

During Trump’s first term as president, five men served as his secretary of defense. They either resigned, were fired or served briefly as a stopgap.