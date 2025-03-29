Trump nominates former Arizona attorney general for US ambassador to Serbia

President Donald Trump announced Friday he had nominated former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to become the next U.S. ambassador to Serbia.

“Mark is a proud Veteran of the Army National Guard, and previously served as Attorney General for the Great State of Arizona,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“As the son of refugees who fled communism, Mark will be a strong advocate for Freedom, and always put AMERICA FIRST. Congratulations Mark!”

TRUMP NOMINATES GEORGIA STATE SEN. BRANDON BEACH FOR US TREASURER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brnovich served as attorney general of Arizona from 2015 to 2023.

He is married to Susan Brnovich, a U.S. District Court judge in Arizona.