Trump nabs Beverly Hills precinct in Los Angeles' blue stronghold

Beverly Hills revealed itself as a rare red hotspot in the Democratic stronghold of Los Angeles County, as election results showed support for President Trump grew in a few affluent neighborhoods.

Joe Biden won Los Angeles County by more than 1.8 million votes, according to the county online election results. Biden won 71.28% of the ballots received, compared to Trump’s 26.68%.

ON ELECTION DAY, BUSINESSES BOARD UP AS POLICE BALANCE BETWEEN PROTECTING POLLS, LIVES

But a precinct above Sunset Boulevard, which roughly runs from Trousdale Estates to the Los Angeles Country Club, with the Beverly Hills Hotel between them, voted for Trump 56% to 44%, according to an analysis conducted by the Los Angeles Times.

The island of red in a sea of blue in Los Angeles’ Westside was viewed as an anomaly in 2016 when Trump carried one precinct in Beverly Hills, as Hillary Clinton had carried other wealthier areas like the Hollywood Hills, Bel-Air and Westwood by large margins.

But it happened again in the 2020 presidential election cycle. Trump supporters had gathered every week for nearly four months along one of Beverly Hills’ main thoroughfares. Shiva Bagheri, the rally organizer and a resident, told the newspaper in October that events were meant to encourage “the silent majority” to transform into the “loud lion majority.”

Trump supporters again gathered at a neighborhood park on Saturday, where a sign hung advocating for the recall of California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The event kicked off just as crowds a few miles away began celebrating major news outlets declaring a projected presidential victory for Biden.

LOS ANGELES POLICE DECLARE UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY, DOZENS ARRESTED

The city of Beverly Hills, known for Rodeo Drive and home of the rich and famous, had invested $4.8 million on “election-related preparedness,” hiring two private security companies to assist police in anticipation of major civil unrest in the event Biden was not declared the victor.

Los Angles, like other cities across the nation, saw widespread demonstrations, rioting and looting over the summer in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Black Lives Matter, along with the Floyd family, have advocated for Biden and encouraged people to go vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 5.7 million people in Los Angeles County were registered to vote in the 2020 presidential election across 3,383 precincts. More than 80% of the ballots counted were received by mail, compared to the just under 20% of ballots filled out at vote centers across the county.