Trump 'moving forward' with plans to start social media platform: sources

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump and his team are “moving forward” with plans to start their own social media platform, sources familiar with the matter told Fox News.

“We’re moving forward,” one source said Tuesday. “And President Trump will have his voice back one way or another.”

FACEBOOK REMOVES TRUMP INTERVIEW WITH DAUGHTER-IN-LAW LARA TRUMP

The source said they are “taking the time to do it right.”

“You have one shot at it,” the source said. “We’re dotting our Is and crossing our Ts— we’ll be out with something.”

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller earlier this month hinted at the plans for Trump to create his own form of social media after Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and YouTube permanently banned him from their platforms following the Capitol riot in January.

Just this week, Facebook removed a video of an interview with Trump conducted by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, saying any content “in the voice of Donald Trump” would be scrubbed from the social media platform.

A group of Trump officials were sent an email from a Facebook employee before the interview was posted, warning that any content posted on Facebook and Instagram “in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed on our platforms (including new posts with President Trump speaking)” and warned that it “will be removed if posted, resulting in additional limitations on accounts that posted it.”

“This guidance applies to all campaign accounts and Pages, including Team Trump, other campaign messaging vehicles on our platforms, and former surrogates,” the email, posted on Instagram by Trump’s son, Eric Trump, stated.

TRUMP ADVISER TEASES NEW SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

The interview was eventually posted to Lara Trump’s Facebook page, but was later taken down.

“Hi folks,” a Facebook employee wrote in an email to her with the subject line “Content Removal.”

“We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking,” the Facebook employee wrote. “In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.”

Lara Trump posted the email to her Instagram.

A source familiar confirmed the authenticity of the messages to Fox News.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“What they did to Lara was disgraceful,” a source close to Trump told Fox News. “They’re shutting down our voices, anything to do with Trump.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s not good what’s going on. They are trying to completely silence us,” the source continued.

The source added: “It’s not going to work out all too well though, because we’re firing away and starting up our own stuff right now.”