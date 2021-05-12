Trump mocks comparisons of Biden to Jimmy Carter: The current president is worse

In a statement Wednesday, Donald Trump offered a tongue-in-cheek rejection of comparisons between President Biden and Jimmy Carter — saying Biden is in fact even worse.

“I see that everybody is comparing Joe Biden to Jimmy Carter. It would seem to me that is very unfair to Jimmy Carter,” Trump said. “Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has created crisis after crisis.”

In recent weeks, Republicans have compared Biden to Carter, who is viewed, particularly among Republicans, as an ineffective president whose travails ultimately caused him to lose reelection to Ronald Reagan.

“First there was the Biden Border Crisis (that he refuses to call a Crisis), then the Biden Economic Crisis, then the Biden Israel Crisis, and now the Biden Gas Crisis,” Trump said.

“Joe Biden has had the worst start of any president in United States history, and someday, they will compare future disasters to the Biden Administration—but no, Jimmy was better,” he added.

Republicans have said the crisis at the border is a direct result of Biden’s reversal of Trump-era immigration policies. The Biden administration has in turn said the problem is rooted in Trump’s strict immigration policies and human rights abuses abroad.

Biden, who has been criticized by Republicans for his focus on climate-based policies, chose to visit Carter on his 100th day in office.