As news spread Thursday that former President George W. Bush would be headlining a Texas fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming next month, subscribers to the email posts by former President Donald Trump received a “must-see” message.

Inside the file, headed with the subject line “ICYMI: Must-See Photo” was no written message from Trump, just a photoshopped image depicting Bush and Cheney as if they were one person.

The image gave the effect of Bush dressing as Cheney for Halloween, with the congresswoman’s blonde hair and eyeglasses.

FORMER PRESIDENT BUSH TO FUNDRAISE FOR LIZ CHENEY IN HIS FIRST 2022 EVENT, SETTING UP CLASH WITH TRUMP

It’s well known to most political observers that Trump is fan of neither Bush, the last Republican to serve as president before Trump, nor Cheney, whose father, Dick Cheney, was Bush’s vice president for two terms, 2001-2009.

Trump repeatedly criticized Bush as he ran for the White House in 2016, and resumed that criticism earlier this month following Bush’s 9/11 comments, which grabbed national attention. Bush’s comments, making an analogy between 9/11 and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, were viewed as veiled criticism of Trump.

The 45th president, in response, claimed that “the World Trade Center came down during his watch” and charged that “Bush led a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn’t be lecturing anybody!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cheney, meanwhile, has drawn Trump’s ire for being the most senior House Republican to vote against Trump during his second impeachment trial. But the congresswoman has only seen her campaign funds climb since clashing with Trump, raising a record $1.5 million during the first three months of 2021, and another $1.9 million in the second quarter.