Trump marks 'sad milestone' as coronavirus deaths reach 100,000 in US

President Trump marked a “sad milestone” on Thursday, after the United States reported more than 100,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, sending “sympathy & love” to those who have lost friends and family members.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!”

As of Thursday morning, the U.S. reported more than 1.7 million positive cases of COVID-19, and more than 100,440 deaths.

The U.S. death toll topped 100,000 on Wednesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally. The United States has seen more coronavirus deaths than any other country, according to the data — although analysts frequently have questioned the number of cases and deaths reported in other countries.

As virus-related deaths continue to rise, the U.S. saw 500 new deaths Monday, its lowest daily total since March 28, and 693 more on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

New York, the hardest-hit state, has seen more than 363,000 coronavirus cases and over 23,000 deaths, according to recent estimates, followed by New Jersey, with reports of over 155,000 cases and over 11,100 deaths.

The news comes as the majority of states begin reopening their economies.

States across the country have begun easing restrictions on businesses and home quarantines meant to curb the spread of the virus. These states have said data shows they have “flattened the curve” of infections enough to phase in their economies under new health guidelines and restrictions.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday warned that the world is still in the midst of a “first wave” of the pandemic.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 5.6 million people, killing over 350,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. Europe has had about 170,000 deaths.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace, Kayla Rivas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.