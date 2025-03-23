Trump makes endorsement in ‘important’ Wisconsin Supreme Court race

President Donald Trump has issued an endorsement in Wisconsin’s upcoming state Supreme Court race, as the formally bipartisan contest draws mega-donor dollars over its potential national implications.

Trump threw his support behind conservative Brad Schimel, the former Wisconsin Attorney General who is currently a Waukesha County judge. Republicans have warned that Schimel’s opponent, Dane County’s Susan Crawford, a liberal considered the Democrats’ preferred candidate, could support efforts to “draw out” two U.S. House Republicans in future redistricting maps.

“In the Great State of Wisconsin, a Radical Left Democrat, one who is insistent on bringing hardened CRIMINALS, that we removed to far away places, back into our Country, allowing men into women’s sports, Open Borders, and more, is running against a strong, Common Sense Republican, JUST CALL HIM BRAD, for the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social on Sunday.

“It’s a really big and important race, and could have much to do with the future of our Country. Get out and VOTE, NOW, for the Republican Candidate — BRAD!!!” Trump said.

It’s not the first time Trump has voiced support for Schimel. The Wisconsin Supreme Court election is scheduled for April 1, but Trump called supporters to turn out Saturday, as early voting had already begun.

“Brad Schimel is running against Radical Left Liberal Susan Crawford, who has repeatedly given child molesters, rapists, women beaters, and domestic abusers ‘light’ sentences,” Trump wrote Saturday on his social media platform. “She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who are out to destroy your State, and our Country — And if she wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin. All Voters who believe in Common Sense should GET OUT TO VOTE EARLY for Brad Schimel.”

“By turning out and VOTING EARLY, you will be helping to Uphold the Rule of Law, Protect our Incredible Police, Secure our Beloved Constitution, Safeguard our Inalienable Rights, and PRESERVE LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL,” Trump said.

Democrats and Republicans have traded barbs on billionaires’ influence in the election. George Soros, the far-left Hungarian American billionaire, poured $1 million into Wisconsin Democrats’ coffers last month to benefit Crawford’s campaign. Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is leading the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has funded two groups that have together spent more than $10 million to promote Schimel, according to the Associated Press.

Both sides have been boosted by additional mega-money. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker – whose family owns Hyatt Hotels – dumped $500,000 into WisDems coffers, and other six-figure pitches came from Lynde Uihlein – a Schlitz Beer heiress – LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and the mother of a Google co-founder. Meanwhile, Joe Ricketts – co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and father of Nebraska’s GOP governor – was listed as a top donor to Wisconsin Republicans ahead of the election – as well as Liz Uihlein, a cousin-by-marriage of Lynde Uihlein and president of Uline shipping supply company.

Donald Trump Jr. notably held an event for Schimel last week.

Republicans are branding Crawford as “dangerously liberal,” citing support from Soros, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as activist groups who support gender-transition surgeries for minors and allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports.

A source familiar with the race warned of Crawford’s candidacy as part of an ongoing “radical” shift in Wisconsin – both with liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz’ similarly contentious election in 2023 and Gov. Tony Evers’ move to replace “mother” in the state budget dozens of times with “inseminated person.”

Republicans also accuse Crawford of signaling a willingness to “legislate from the bench,” citing her past role in challenging the state’s voter ID law and her appearance at a January event hosted by a liberal donor group aiming to unseat Reps. Bryan Steil of Janesville and Derrick Van Orden of Prairie du Chien.

In January, Wisconsin Republicans also claimed that Crawford would seek “selling two of Wisconsin seats” after a New York Times report cited donors hoping that Crawford’s win would lead to Steil’s and Van Orden’s ouster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.