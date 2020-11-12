Trump 'letting litigation play out' in key election states, PA voters allege 'unequal system': McEnany

Trump campaign senior adviser Kayleigh McEnany previewed “a number of affidavits” to be filed in Pennsylvania Thursday, alleging an “unequal system.”

“You’ll hear from the president at the right moment … right now he’s letting this litigation play out, letting his lawyers take the lead on this while he stays hard at work for the American people on COVID and other matters,” McEnany told “Fox & Friends” about President Trump’s response to the election results.

McEnany shared one example from a Pennsylvania voter who alleged she received a ballot in the mail but didn’t request one, so she discarded it. When she went to the polls to cast her ballot, she said she was told she had already voted by mail and could not vote at the polls.

“Separately from that is a big systemic equal protection argument,” McEnany said, laying out how seven Democrat-leaning counties in the Keystone State were allegedly checking mail-in ballots before Election Day and alerting voters if they were not accurately filled out, but this was not done in the 60 other counties.

“We have a number of affidavits from voters who were not told to fix their ballot, while their Democrat counterparts in seven counties were, so it was an unequal system and one that disenfranchised some while franchising others,” she said.

Responding to a Wall Street Journal report that Republican state legislatures could appoint pro-Trump electors who would swing the electoral college in his favor, McEnany said “constitutionally, that is an accurate argument,” but now the campaign is “zeroed in completely on litigation.”

“In many of these cities, be it Detroit or Philadelphia, there have been issues for a long time of poll watchers being bullied,” she said.

McEnany said she looked through examples of Philadelphia Republican poll watchers who claimed they had racial slurs shouted at them or were escorted out of the room for asking questions.

“Finally you have a president, who because he won new states in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania … who’s standing up for these forgotten men and women, … shedding a light on old fraud and old problems with the system that need to be rectified,” she said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday announced election officials will conduct a manual recount of all presidential ballots as President-elect Joe Biden leads in the state by just over 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million counted.

McEnany pointed out that in 2016 there was about a 1% rejection rate on mail-in ballots, but in Georgia, with a huge increase in new mail-in ballots, the state had a 0.2% rejection rate.

“There are real questions here, a recount is a great next step in Georgia, as are these lawsuits, we just want answers and the American people deserve to ask questions,” she said.