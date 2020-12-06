Trump legal team celebrates after Michigan judge allows probe of Dominion voting machines

A Michigan judge is allowing a forensic investigation of 22 Dominion vote tabulation machines in rural Antrim County amid claims that votes there were compromised.

Trump campaign attorneys celebrated the decision although the case is not related to the presidential contest.

GIULIANI APPEARS WITH WITNESSES ALLEGING VOER FRAUD IN HEATED MICHIGAN HEARING

“Our team is going to be able to go in this morning at about 8:30 and will be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we’ll have the results in about 48 hours, and that’ll tell us a lot about these machines,” attorney Jenna Ellis said on “Fox & Friends” Sunday morning.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tweeted that it was a “BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS.”

NEVADA GOP VOWS APPEAL AFTER JUDGE DISMISSES TRUMP CAMPAIGN’S LATEST SUIT

Antrim County spokesperson Jeremy Scott said forensic images will be taken from county precinct tabulators used in the Nov. 3 election. according to the Detroit Free Press. Fox News asked Scott what role the Trump campaign legal team has in the process, but he did not immediately respond.

The order from Judge Kevin Elsenheimer stems from a challenge made by voter William Bailey, who alleges that ballots were damaged during a recounting of ballots in a village marijuana proposal that narrowly passed.

Elsenheimer’s order does not mention the presidential race. The county did, however, draw controversy after an error initially showed that President-elect Joe Biden won, even though Trump was later shown to have won by several thousand votes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The county clerk, a Republican, corrected the error, saying it was the result of human error, according to the Free Press. Election officials have said the Dominion vote tabulation machines operated properly.

In other contested states, recounts have found no evidence of problems with the machines or their software.

According to the Detroit News, the judge’s order instructs the county to “maintain, preserve and protect all records in its possession used to tabulate votes in Antrim County.”