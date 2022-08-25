Trump leads Biden in key battleground state according to early 2024 poll

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Emerson College poll released Thursday shows former President Donald Trump leading President Biden by five percentage points among Pennsylvania voters in a hypothetical 2024 presidential election matchup.

According to the poll, 47% of likely voters said they would support Trump while 42% said they would support Biden. Additionally, 3% said they were undecided while 8% said they would support someone else.

Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the Keystone state during the 2020 presidential election, with less than 100,000 votes separating the two. In 2016, Trump edged out then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by a similar margin.

Pennsylvania’s large electoral vote count and close margins have made the state a pivotal battleground when it comes to who ultimately wins the presidency, and will also likely be a deciding factor as to which party controls the Senate following this year’s midterm elections.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman holds a slight four percentage point lead over Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Fetterman received support from 48% of likely voters, while 44% said they would support Oz. 3% said they would support someone else and 5% said they were undecided.

In Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro is leading Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano by just three percentage points, 47% to 44%, with 6% undecided and 3% planning to support someone else.

The Emerson College poll was conducted Aug. 22-23 among 1,034 likely voters in Pennsylvania, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.