Trump leading Biden in 5 key battleground states as voters cringe at Biden’s age: poll

Former President Donald Trump holds sizable leads over President Biden in five of the six most important battleground states, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released Sunday.

Trump leads Biden by a whopping 10 points in Nevada, six points in Georgia, five points in both Arizona and Michigan, and four points in Pennsylvania. Biden’s sole lead is in Wisconsin, where he beats Trump by two points.

Biden had defeated Trump in all six states during the 2020 election. Combining the polling in all six states gives Trump a 48-44 lead over Biden.

The NYT-Siena College poll surveyed 3,662 registered voters in the six states from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3.

The polling attributes Biden’s poor showing to a devastating lack of confidence due to his age. Voters said they trusted Trump to better hand the economy, foreign policy and immigration.

Trump’s performance also came thanks to unprecedented levels of support from black voters, with a record 22% of the demographic siding with him over Biden across the six states, according to NYT.

Trump currently holds a commanding lead in the 2024 Republican Presidential primary, with his closest competitors dozens of points below him.

“The world is falling apart under Biden,” Spencer Weiss, a 53-year-old electrical substation specialist in Pennsylvania told NYT. Weiss added that he was flipping his 2020 vote away from Biden. “I would much rather see somebody that I feel can be a positive role-model leader for the country. But at least I think Trump has his wits about him.”

Soon to be 81, Biden is the oldest candidate in U.S. history to run for president, followed closely by Trump at 77. An overwhelming 71% of respondents told NYT that Biden is “too old” to serve as an effective president.

Among Biden’s own supporters, 54% still say he is too old for the job.