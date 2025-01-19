Trump lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ahead of inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump Vice President-elect JD Vance participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Sunday, the eve of his return to the White House.

Trump was participating in a series of Washington events prior to his return to office.

The president-elect’s wife, Melania Trump, was also there, as were his children: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump. Vance’s wife, Usha Vance, was also in attendance.

Some of Trump’s Cabinet picks were in the crowd, including Pete Hegseth, his pick for defense secretary; Marco Rubio, his pick for secretary of state; Tulsi Gabbard, his pick for director of national intelligence; and Elise Stefanik, his pick for United Nations ambassador.

Trump appeared solemn as he placed a wreath on an easel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in drizzly rain and in front of a silent crowd. Moments later, Vance did the same.

Trump held a salute while Vance held a hand over his heart during the ceremony.

The two left Arlington National Cemetery once the ceremony was complete.

Trump is set to hold a campaign-style “MAGA Victory” rally at Capitol One Arena on Sunday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.