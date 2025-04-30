Trump laughs off protester who attempted to disrupt 100 days speech: ‘Thought it was a guy’

President Donald Trump laughed off a protester who attempted to disrupt a speech he was giving in Michigan marking his first 100 days in office, joking that he “thought it was a guy.”

As the president was praising Republican National Committee leader Michael Watley, there appeared to be some type of disruption in the crowd, causing the president to pause his speech.

“What’s the problem over there?” Trump said. “What’s the problem? Is that a radical left lunatic? He’s just a child. All right, get him out.”

As security personnel removed the protester and the crowd booed, Trump apologized for calling the person a man, alluding that it actually was a woman who was thrown out.

“Oh, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, ma’am, I thought it was a guy,” Trump said. “I’m sorry, I said he and it’s a she.”

TRUMP RALLIES PACKED CROWD IN MICHIGAN TO CELEBRATE FIRST 100 DAYS IN OFFICE

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for confirmation and has not yet received a reply.

Trump continued, quipping that “she now has to go home to a mother who’s a big Trump fan. Her mother’s watching.”

During his speech, Trump slammed former President Joe Biden, and touted the first 100 days of his second term as the “most successful” of any administration in history.

The president’s remarks came during Trump’s first major political rally since taking office, organized to celebrate Trump’s achievements throughout his second term thus far.

TRUMP SLAMS ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ OPPOSING BUDGET BILL

“We’re here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country — and that’s according to many, many people,” Trump told a roaring crowd of supporters. “This is the best, they say, 100-day start of any president in history, and everyone is saying it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Week by week, we’re ending illegal immigration. We’re taking back our jobs, are protecting our great American auto workers and all of our workers. Frankly, we’re protecting all of our workers. We’re restoring the rule of law,” he said.

“We’ve just gotten started. You haven’t seen anything yet. It’s just kicking off.”

Fox News Digital’s Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.