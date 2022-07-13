Trump lashes out at Elon Musk, says he could have made the billionaire ‘beg’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump continued his war of words with billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday, saying he could have made Musk drop to his knees.

Trump made the comments on his Twitter-esque social media platform Truth Social. Musk said earlier this week that it would be best for the country if Trump decided to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” and suggested there should be an age limit for the presidency.

Trump lashed back by going after Musk’s companies.

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, ‘drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” Trump wrote.

“Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless. Also, lots of competition for electric cars!” Trump added.

Twitter announced plans to sue Musk on Monday for attempting to back out of his deal to purchase the social media giant. Musk argues Twitter was not honest in its assessment of how many bots and spam accounts were on the site.

Musk has said he hopes for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president in 2024 rather than Trump. Musk says he voted Republican for the first time in his life earlier this year.

Trump has repeatedly hinted at his plans to run in the next election, but he has yet to file the proper paperwork. DeSantis has repeatedly rebuffed questions about a potential 2024 run.