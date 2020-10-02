Trump kept busy schedule — including debate with Biden — before testing positive for coronavirus

President Trump kept a busy schedule in the last week of September, crisscrossing the country for campaign rallies, facing off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a debate and tending to the everyday duties of his office.

But early Friday morning, the president confirmed that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, necessitating them to quarantine in the White House until they recover.

Questions now remain about how and when — and from whom — the president contracted the virus and if he could have infected others, including Biden, during his packed week.

Those answers will have to wait for now, but the president’s schedule before he tested positive may offer some clues.

Trump and the first lady were tested for the virus Thursday, soon after White House aide Hope Hicks, who had been feeling sick, tested positive — but that doesn’t necessarily mean Trump caught it from her.

On Monday, Trump held two White House events: a South Lawn event for Lordstown Motors that was attended by two Congress members and a separate announcement in the Rose Garden about the planned distribution of millions of coronavirus test kits. Vice President Mike Pence, other administration officials, members of Congress and state officials attended.

On Tuesday, Trump and Biden met for their first presidential debate in Cleveland. The indoor debate was socially distanced but maskless, meaning Biden will likely need to be tested. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Biden’s campaign had not yet spoken about the president’s positive test or whether the former vice president will be tested.

Hicks traveled with the president and the other White House staff on Air Force One to the debate. Melania Trump, Trump’s adult children and senior staff – who largely didn’t wear masks during the debate in violation of the hosting Cleveland Clinic’s rules – also traveled with him.

The campaign on Wednesday flew to Minnesota for both a private fundraiser at a home in Minneapolis and a rally in Duluth. Hicks started feeling sick after the Minnesota visit and isolated herself on Air Force One.

Trump flew to his Bedminster golf course in New Jersey on Thursday for a fundraiser, the same day Hicks tested positive. Several aides who were in proximity to Hicks scrapped plans to accompany him.

After testing positive, the president cleared his campaign schedule Friday and plans only to keep a scheduled phone call on coronavirus aid for vulnerable seniors. The White House hasn’t said anything about his schedule going forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.