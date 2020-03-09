Trump Jr. wants to debate Hunter Biden on who benefited more from fathers

Donald Trump Jr. wants to debate Hunter Biden in a bid to prove the former vice president’s son has financially benefited more than him from their fathers’ government positions.

President Trump’s eldest son offered up the idea in an “Axios on HBO” interview that aired Sunday night.

“You know what will be great, I’ll let you host it. You moderate a debate between Hunter Biden and myself,” he told Axios co-founder Jim Vandehei.

Trump Jr. added: “We can go full transparency. We show everything, and we can talk about all of the places where I’m supposedly grifting, but Hunter Biden isn’t.”

Republicans, including Trump, have repeatedly scrutinized Hunter’s lucrative position on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.

“Hunter Biden, his father becomes VP. All of a sudden he goes over to Ukraine and he’s making 83 grand a month,” Trump Jr. said in the interview.

Trump Jr. claimed Sunday night that, unlike Hunter, he has not profited from his father’s presidential position.

Vandehei pointed out paid speeches given by Trump Jr., and his best-selling book, “Triggered: How The Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,’’ which was published last November.

“I’ve done paid speeches for over a decade … I don’t even do the international ones,” Trump Jr. shot back. He insisted those sources of income are “nothing that I haven’t done before.”

