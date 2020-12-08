Trump Jr. rips 'radical left' in Georgia Senate runoff TV campaign for super PAC

Donald Trump Jr. will urge Georgia residents to preserve President Trump’s policy accomplishments by supporting Republican Senate candidates in his first television ad appearance of the state’s crucial runoff election campaign, Fox News has learned.

Trump Jr. will appear in ads beginning Thursday on behalf of the Save the US Senate PAC, a group founded by his longtime aides Taylor Budowich and Andy Surabian. The campaign will run on conservative cable and digital channels over the next two weeks as part of an initial $500,000 ad buy, a source with knowledge of the situation told Fox News.

“The radical left wants to tear down everything we’ve accomplished – defunding the police, eliminating private health insurance and dismantling the Supreme Court.” Trump Jr. says in the ad. “On Jan. 5, the U.S. Senate is on the line and my father’s accomplishments are on your ballot. Don’t let them take Georgia.”

President Trump and his top advisers, including Trump Jr., have urged supporters not to skip or boycott the Georgia runoffs, even as the campaign pursues a legal challenge alleging widespread voting irregularities in the state during the presidential election. The outcome of Georgia’s two runoff races will determine control of the Senate.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces a challenge from Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Sen. David Perdue is running against Jon Ossoff. GOP leadership has sought to portray Warnock and Ossoff as radicals who would side with the Democratic Party’s progressive wing on key policy issues.

DONALD TRUMP JR. TO BE FEATURED IN SUPER PAC ADS IN GEORGIA SENATE RACE

“Trump supporters in Georgia must hold the line,” Save the US Senate PAC co-founder Budowich said. “If Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win, their socialist policies will destroy this nation. Protecting the president’s accomplishments and saving America will be decided by the voters of Georgia.”

Save the US Senate PAC launched in late November with a six-figure radio ad buy in Georgia. Despite his starring role, Trump Jr. was not directly involved in organizing the PAC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia’s Senate races proceeded to a runoff after no candidate secured at least 50 percent of the vote on Nov. 3. The runoff vote is slated for Jan. 5.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.