Trump Jr. asks if Cuomo publisher will cancel book contract: 'What are the rules?'

Donald Trump Jr. called out the publishers of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s book on leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, asking if they will cut ties with the Democrat as he navigates his way through scandals.

First, Cuomo faced calls to have emergency powers stripped over his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic and their ensuing effort to withhold the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19. Then, multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment.

NY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO ACCUSED BY THIRD WOMAN OF UNWANTED SEXUAL ADVANCES

“With everything that is coming to light, when will @CrownPublishing be cancelling @andrewcuomo’s contract?” Trump tweeted Monday night.

The former president’s son then claimed that only conservatives get canceled, pointing to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., whose book deal with Simon & Schuster was canceled after he objected to electoral votes for President Biden on Jan. 6.

CUOMO TARGETED WITH ‘RESIGN NOW!’ BILLBOARD AMID DUELING SCANDALS

“Cancel culture is awful, but all I’m saying is that the rules should be applied equally,” Trump Jr. told the Daily Wire. “Simon & Schuster cancelled their contract with Josh Hawley, but Crown is going to stick by a credibly accused serial sexual harasser just because he’s a Democrat? What kind of message does that send? What are the rules? That’s all I’m asking.”

Fox News reached out to Crown Publishing for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Cuomo had already faced derision from critics for publishing his book on handling the pandemic while it was still going on, after his state had suffered enormous casualties. Thousands of those deaths were nursing home residents, although Cuomo has vehemently denied that those casualties were the result of his March 25, 2020 directive requiring facilities to take in residents who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Cuomo began facing criticism from his own party after a member of his administration admitted that they intentionally withheld statistics of nursing home deaths. The opposition only intensified after multiple women accused the governor of sexual harassment.