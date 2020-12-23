Trump issues new wave of pardons, commutations

Just before heading to his private club in Palm Beach for Christmas Wednesday, President Trump issued a new wave of 26 pardons and three commutations.

Prominent names included in the list of pardons are former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and adviser Roger Stone, who were prosecuted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into election interference in the 2016 election.

Other names included in the pardons are Charles Kushner, the father of Trump’s son-in law, Jared Kusher, who was convicted and sentenced to two years for preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation, and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission, and Margaret Hunter, the estranged wife of former California Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter. She pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds for personal expenses and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.