Trump invites El Salvador’s Bukele to White House for ‘working visit’

President Donald Trump has invited El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele to visit him at the White House later this month, according to an April 1 letter from Trump that Bukele shared on X Wednesday night.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Thursday morning to request comment as well as confirmation of the letter Bukele posted but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

“Your support of my efforts to combat illegal immigration is greatly appreciated,” Trump told Bukele in the message. “For far too long, our southern border has been an open door. With the assistance of friends like you, we have made great progress in protecting Americans from illegal border activity.

“Also of great importance to our partnership is your willingness to use El Salvador’s new superman prison for Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members. You have shown real leadership and are a model for others seeking to work with the United States,” Trump continued.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem toured CECOT, El Salvador’s confinement center, last month.

Trump concluded the letter by inviting Bukele to join him at the White House on April 14, “for an official working visit to discuss this and other ways we can support each other.”

In a post on Monday Bukele had noted, “Last night, in a joint military operation with our allies from the United States, we transferred 17 extremely dangerous criminals linked to Tren de Aragua and MS-13. All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists.”

President Trump thanked the foreign leader.

“Thank you President Bukele, of El Salvador, for taking the criminals that were so stupidly allowed, by the Crooked Joe Biden Administration, to enter our Country, and giving them such a wonderful place to live!” Trump declared on social media.

“Grateful for your words, President Trump. Onward together!” Bukele replied.