Trump indictment increases pressure on Biden special counsel Robert Hur

The indictment of former President Donald Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation is casting renewed attention onto another, similar probe – special counsel Robert Hur’s investigation of President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Trump is set to be arraigned today after a federal grand jury indicted him Friday on 37 charges related to his retention of sensitive documents. Trump’s indictment has led to calls for Hur to bring similar charges against Biden.

Several troves of classified documents, some reportedly dating back to Biden’s Senate days, were found in the president’s possession within the last year, including documents found at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., as well as in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, home. In January, Attorney General Merrick Garland named Hur as special counsel overseeing the Biden probe.

ROBERT HUR, BIDEN SPECIAL COUNSEL, OVERSAW INDICTMENTS OF TOP BALTIMORE OFFICIALS

George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley told Fox News Digital the “question is whether Hur will aggressively pursue the possibility of false statements by President Biden and whether he has requested an interview with the president.”

“As I have previously noted, Biden’s account of the handling of the documents defies logic,” Turley said. “These documents appear to have been moved and repeatedly divided. One reportedly was found in or near his library.”

“The Senate documents had to be removed from the STIF by then-Sen. Biden. The handling of these documents suggest a purpose and knowledge,” Turley continued.

“Hur can insulate President Biden by avoiding a direct interview or statement from him on these facts. It is a crime to lie to federal investigators under 18 U.S.C. 1001. With Trump, the Justice Department was highly aggressive. The public is likely to watch to see if Hur shows the same no-holds-barred attitude of Smith.”

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy wrote in a New York Post op-ed that Biden should receive the “Trump treatment.” McCarthy called on House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to “issue a subpoena to special counsel Robert Hur and FBI Director Christopher Wray, who are jointly responsible for conducting the investigation of President Biden’s hoarding of classified documents in several unauthorized locations – a decades-long pattern of illegal conduct that stretches back to Biden’s years in the Senate.”

“Jordan should demand that the special counsel and the FBI produce a general description of the documents Biden maintained in such unauthorized locations as his Wilmington, Del., home (including, remarkably, his garage) and his private office at the University of Pennsylvania think tank that – much like the Biden family influence-peddling business – appears to have been backed by prodigious Chinese funding,” McCarthy added.

