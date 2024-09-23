Trump indicates he won’t make another presidential run in 2028 if unsuccessful this time

Former President Trump indicated during an interview Sunday that he would not make a run for the Oval Office in 2028 if his current bid falls short in November.

Trump was a guest on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s “Full Measure,” hosted by Sharyl Attkisson, which aired Sunday morning.

At the end of the interview, Attkisson asked Trump if he was not successful in his bid for president in November, could he see himself running again in four years?

“No, I don’t. No, I don’t. I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all,” the former president answered. “I think that hopefully we’re gonna be successful.”

Trump, 78, is on his third run for president, having beaten Hillary Clinton for the Commander in Chief seat in 2016, and losing to President Biden in 2020. He now faces Vice President Kamala Harris for a second, four-year term in office.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign for clarification on the former president’s comments. The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Trump’s statements.

With over six weeks to go until Election Day on Nov. 5, and early voting and absentee balloting underway in a growing number of states, a number of public opinion polls agree that the race in key battleground states that will decide the 2024 Presidential election is within the margin-of-error.

The polls also show Harris has a healthy advantage among voters when it comes to the issue of abortion, while Trump has an equally large margin in dealing with the border and immigration.

When it comes to the economy, the polls show the issue remains the top issue on the minds of American voters as they prepare to cast their ballot in November.

A Fox News national poll also in the field entirely post-debate spotlighted that 39% of voters surveyed said the economy was their most pressing issue, far ahead of immigration (16%) and abortion (15%). All other issues tested were in single digits.

Trump spoke with Attkisson about several issues, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said he did “an amazing job” handling.

“I never got the credit for it. Remember that more people died under Biden-Harris than died under Trump,” he said. “And they had a much easier time because when it came in here, nobody knew what it was. It came from the Wuhan labs, which I always said. But nobody really knew what it was, where it came from…nothing. They knew nothing, and we got hit.”

Trump also said he got credit with the military and knocking out ISIS, saying, “we rebuilt the military.”

After speaking about his accomplishments, Attkisson asked him what he does to stay healthy.

“I used to play golf a little bit…but it seems to be quite a dangerous sport, in retrospect,” Trump said, referring to a recent incident in which a man hid in the bushes with a gun before being shot at by Secret Service and fleeing. The man was later arrested, and the matter is being handled as an assassination attempt on Trump.

“I try and eat properly,” Trump told Attkisson, getting back to her question.

The host told Trump she though he ate hamburgers and drank soda, which the former president acknowledged he did.

“But proper hamburgers,” he said. “But I like, perhaps, all the wrong food. But then I say, ‘does anybody know what the right food is?”

He continued, saying people lectured him for years on what to eat, and they’re gone because they passed away.

“And here I am,” Trump said. “So, I’m not sure I wanna make too many changes.”

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.