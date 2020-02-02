Trump, in Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, predicts fall of Pelosi: 'Radical left is gonna take over'

In an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity during the Super Bowl LIV pregame show, President Trump confirmed that the State of the Union address would go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday — just a day before the Senate is set to overwhelmingly acquit him after a months-long impeachment process.

“I think she’s a very confused, very nervous woman,” Trump said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, who reluctantly announced impeachment proceedings last year after months of resisting the progressive wing of her party.

“I don’t think she wanted to do this,” Trump continued. “I think she really knew what was going to happen, and her worst nightmare has happened. I don’t think she’s gonna be there too long, either. I think that the radical left — and she’s sorta radical left too, by the way — but I think the radical left is gonna take over.”

The president cited the personal cost of the multiple investigations that have taken place during his administration, saying the media is deliberately ignoring historic economic numbers and “the good stuff” to focus on invented scandals.

“Her worst nightmare has happened.” — President Trump on Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“Well, it’s been very unfair. From the day I won … from the day I came down from the escalator. … it probably started from there. It’s been a very, very unfair process,” Trump said. “The Mueller Report, Russia, Russia, Russia, as you say, which was total nonsense — it was all nonsense, the whole thing. It was very unfair, and mostly it was unfair to my family. I mean, my family suffered because of all this. And many other families suffered also.”

But, Trump said, his supporters would remain undeterred.

“There’s a revolution going on in this country, and I mean a positive revolution,” Trump said, noting that unemployment rates have plummeted among minority groups.

The president also asserted that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was “rigging the election again” against “crazy” Bernie Sanders and candidates such as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., after the DNC announced it would change debate rules in a way that would help Mike Bloomberg appear on stage.

BLOOMBERG’S $10M SUPER BOWL AD IS MISLEADING, COURT DOCS SHOW

Asked what he felt about Bloomberg, Trump didn’t hold back.

“Uh, very little. I just think of little,” Trump said. “You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK, it’s OK, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, OK? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box? … I would love to run against Bloomberg.”

Trump added that the U.S. has offered assistance to China amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, and hinted that more aggressive action may be taken as the problem worsens.

“Well, we’ve pretty much shut it down, coming in from China. We have a tremendous relationship with China. … We’re offering ’em tremendous help,” Trump said. “But we can’t have thousands of people coming in who may have this problem, the coronavirus. So, we’re gonna see what happens.”

Separately, Hannity asked Trump to quickly describe what he thought of other prominent Democrats.

On Joe Biden: “I just think of ‘Sleepy.’ I just watch him. He’s sleepy. Sleepy Joe.”

On Hunter Biden: “Where’s Hunter? Where is he? He made millions of dollars — he went from having no job, no income, he had nothing. As you know, he had a very sad experience in the military. He has nothing, to making millions and millions of dollars a year. Not just from Ukraine. From China. And from other countries. How can you do this? This is crooked as hell. What they did is very dishonest.”

WHOOPS: BIDEN CAMPAIGN TOUTS ANTI-CORRUPTION ACTIVIST IN UKRAINE WHO CALLED HUNTER BIDEN’S ACTIONS ‘VERY BAD’

On Bernie Sanders: “Well, I think he’s a communist. I mean, you know, look, I think of communism when I think of Bernie. You could say ‘socialist.’ Didn’t he get married in Moscow?” (Hannity then interjected that Sanders had honeymooned in the Soviet Union.)

“At least he’s true to what he believes,” Trump concluded, by way of contrast with Elizabeth Warren.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

On Warren, Trump said: “She’s not true to it. I call her ‘fairy tale.’ Because everything’s a fairy tale. That’s how Pochahontas got started. This woman can’t tell the truth.”

On Hillary Clinton: “I think of emails. I think of the email scandal. How she got away with that is a disgrace.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.